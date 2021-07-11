COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 100 New Cases Reported For Second Day In A Row
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Three men were injured in three separate shootings early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of West Lexington Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 39 year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Later, around 2:14 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Harman Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 39 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where is condition is unknown.

Due to the man’s injuries, homicide detectives were notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410- 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Finally, around 3:49 a.m., police officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road for a discharging.

When officers arrived, they found a 19 year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Southern district detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

MORE NEWS: 'An Incredible Day' As Lee Statue Removed In Charlottesville

 