BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Three men were injured in three separate shootings early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of West Lexington Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a 39 year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Later, around 2:14 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Harman Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a 39 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where is condition is unknown.
Due to the man’s injuries, homicide detectives were notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410- 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Finally, around 3:49 a.m., police officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road for a discharging.
When officers arrived, they found a 19 year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Southern district detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.