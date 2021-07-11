COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Cockeysville, according to Baltimore County Police.
Just after 1 a.m. on July 10, officers responded to the intersection of Sorley Road and Old Providence Way after receiving a call for a female lying in the street.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The woman has been identified as 21 year-old Lyric Brown of the 300 block of Wellingborough Way, 21030.
Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide and ask anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.