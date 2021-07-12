BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was shot in Brooklyn on Monday.
Officers responded to a local hospital shortly before 2:30 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. There, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim told investigators that he was in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood when a vehicle pulled up and began firing at him. He was then dropped off at the hospital.
Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit a tip online.