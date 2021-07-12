TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners decided after a hearing Monday to resume to-go or carry out cocktail privileges for bars and restaurants for at least two years, effective immediately.
The policy expired June 31 along with Maryland's State of Emergency. Officials said extending the policy can give businesses a much-needed boost after a pandemic slump.
"As we continue our recovery, we must do all we can to help our small businesses innovate and diversify their operations," County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "This is another commonsense step to support the continued recovery of this hard-hit industry and we applaud today's decision."
Carryout liquor is still allowed in Anne Arundel County, but was stopped in Baltimore City.
