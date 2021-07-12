TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Paralympic swimmer and Baltimore County native Becca Meyers is one of four athletes featured in Speedo’s “Make Waves” campaign.
According to her Team USA profile, Meyers has Usher syndrome and has been deaf since birth. She reportedly started swimming in Baltimore at the age of six in the year 2000.READ MORE: National Aquarium Looking To Receive Federal Funding For Rehabilitation Efforts
In the campaign, Meyers described her seeing-eye dog Birdie as her partner in crime.
“Birdie has given me confidence in myself to navigate the world as a deaf-blind swimmer,” said Meyers in the video.
Meyers will be competing in Tokyo this year, but she’s no stranger to the Paralympics. Meyers competed in London and Rio de Janeiro and has won three gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Region
See the full ad below:
This article was originally published July 10, 2021.
Editor’s Note: The spelling of Becca Meyers’ name has been corrected. It originally said Myers.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Trayon Waters Charged In Shooting Death Of Anthony Cain Jr.