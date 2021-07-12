TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners decided after a hearing Monday to resume to-go or carry out cocktail privileges for bars and restaurants for at least two years, effective immediately.
The following regulations are in effect:
- Baltimore County has opted “in” and allowed this program to continue.
- Alcoholic beverages whether beer, wine or spirits sold with a meal other than a manufacturer’s sealed container may contain no more than two alcoholic beverages with each meal.
- A meal sold with no more than two alcoholic beverages constitutes one transaction.
- Draft beer sold with a meal for off-premise consumption may be in a sealed tamper-proof container no larger than 16 fluid ounces.
- Wine sold with a meal for off-premise consumption may be in a sealed tamper-proof container no larger than eight fluid ounces.
- Container sizes for beer, wine and spirits are considered what is normal and customary for the industry for on-premise consumption and comply with the additional regulations contained in SB205.
"As we continue our recovery, we must do all we can to help our small businesses innovate and diversify their operations," County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "This is another commonsense step to support the continued recovery of this hard-hit industry and we applaud today's decision."
Carryout liquor is still allowed in Anne Arundel County but was stopped in Baltimore City.
