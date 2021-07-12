BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said 37-year-old Trayon Waters was charged in the shooting death of 34-year-old Anthony Cain Jr.
Officers reported to the 1600 block of Cliftview Avenue in West Baltimore Thursday, where they found Cain suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.
Police said they then found Waters standing on the corner of Harford Road at Cliftview Avenue, which is a few blocks from where the shooting occurred. It is unclear what lead police to believe Waters was involved.
Waters was arrested and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, he is charged with first-degree murder.