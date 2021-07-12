(WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles added another talented prospect to their farm system on Sunday night when they selected outfielder Colton Cowser from Sam Houston State University with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. It was an exciting night for the 21-year-old, but it got off to an inconspicuous start as he missed the phone call from the organization telling him he was the selection.
MLB.com Orioles beat reporter Joe Trezza shared Monday morning that Cowser didn't answer the phone when general manager Mike Elias first called. The reason why? He didn't recognize the number calling.
It's true: Colton Cowser didn't answer Mike Elias' first call tonight. He didn't have his number, and it's 2021, so that's what happens.
"I was told not to answer if I don’t know the number."
He quickly called him back. #Orioles
In fairness to Cowser, we’ve all been there. Between fake IRS calls and robocalls about buying an auto warranty, phone calls from an unknown number are often not worth the effort of picking up the phone.
The good news is, Cowser and Elias did eventually get on the phone and the congratulatory call was had.
A sophomore outfielder from Cypress, Texas, Cowser hit .374 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI across 55 games started for the Bearkats this past season. He rated as the 10th best prospect in this year’s draft according to MLB Pipeline.