BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Cross Street Market is officially open.
Starting this week, the market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon so you can stock up on your local favorites, everything from fresh produce to baked goods and even crabs.
“There’s still lots of space. You’re not going to be packed elbow to elbow like it was two years ago,” said Dorian Brown, co-owner of Neopol Savory Smokery. “So don’t be afraid to come out and spend some time outside.”
The market is located at 1065 S Charles St. There is covered parking at the West Street garage, less than a block from that market.