SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A Severn man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and wounding a man not far from his home in the Pioneer City neighborhood, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday.
Darnell James Hall, 19, of the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive, was one of three men who ran from the scene at Pioneer and Richfield drives about 3:45 a.m. when officers arrived to investigate a report of shots being fired, police said. He allegedly had a loaded 9-mm Taurus handgun when he was arrested, police said.READ MORE: Howard County Schools System Health Deficit Fund To Be Eliminated This Year, Two Years Ahead of Schedule
Officers found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to the torso but determined it was not life-threatening. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
Witnesses told police the shots were fired from an unknown car.
Online court records show the charges as having a loaded handgun on him, possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and having a handgun on his person. The charges do not include shooting the victim.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Announce $4K Reward For Information In Troy Rush Murder Investigation
Police did not indicate if the other men had been arrested.
Hall is being held without bond following a hearing Monday in District Court, according to the court records.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6155. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 410-222-4700.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Baltimore & Harford Counties