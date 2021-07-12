PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Fifteen-year-old, Dasan Jones was remembered during his funeral services on Monday in Pasadena.
His stepfather and Baltimore City Police Officer, Eric Banks Jr., is behind bars after being charged with assault, reckless endangerment, trying to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.READ MORE: Shocking Discovery: 15-Year-Old Dasan Jones' Body Was Found In The Wall Of His Stepfather's Curtis Bay Home
Charging documents explained that Jones’s mother called police to report she could not get ahold of her son, who she thought was being held against his will in Bank’s Curtis Bay home. When police arrived, they found Jones’s body in the wall of the house.
As officers detained Banks, charging documents say he tried to disarm an officer and tried to run away. He is currently being held bond.
On Monday dozens of people came and went from the funeral home in Pasadena where the services were held.
A friend created a gofundme for Jones’s family writing that she went to school with Jones and, “he had such a good soul and it is such a tragedy he had to leave us so soon and so young.” She ended the caption by writing, “justice will be served and you will finally be in peace.”
Anne Arundel County police said there was trouble at the home in the past. They called the death ‘suspicious’ but would not go into further detail.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. The investigation is ongoing.
Banks has been a Baltimore City Police officer for 3 years but was suspended for a prior incident. He has been suspended without pay.