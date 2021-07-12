COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Deadly Fire, Fatal Fire, Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fire crews in Baltimore city responded to a deadly fire early Monday morning.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a house around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Augusta Avenue near Leakin Park.

READ MORE: Cecil County Deputy Shot During Domestic Dispute Call, 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By Police

READ MORE: Volunteers Renovate Baltimore Home, Surprise Veteran With Keys

They got the fire under control around 4:30 a.m.

They found the body of an adult man inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Gas Prices Are On The Rise Again During Summer Travel Season

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.