BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fire crews in Baltimore city responded to a deadly fire early Monday morning.
According to fire officials, crews responded to a house around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Augusta Avenue near Leakin Park.
Just before 3am, FFs battled a fire in the 1200blk of N Augusta Ave. Once FFs began extinguishing the fire, they located an adult male on the first floor. The cause is under investigation & the Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the cause of death. pic.twitter.com/uk4I5IBmma
They got the fire under control around 4:30 a.m.
They found the body of an adult man inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.