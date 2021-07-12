NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police identified the 24-year-old man killed Sunday afternoon after Cecil County Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call. Police said Jonathan Balchunas opened fire, striking a deputy, before he was found dead.

Area police responded to a call about a fight in progress at the Chesapeake Ridge apartments around 3:30 p.m. Colonel Jerry Jones of Maryland State Police said the call was from Balchunas’ father, who reported that his son was threatening to kill police, Jones said.

When they arrived, troopers and the deputy made attempts to contact a person inside. When they heard a struggle, they repeatedly announced that they were police and there to help, but the struggle continued inside.

Outside, the officers heard someone say “he has a gun,” said Jones. That’s when law enforcement entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

Jones said the three were immediately fired upon. One trooper returned fire and they retreated, said Jones.

After the gunfire ceased, said Jones, the father was called out to safety, and Cecil County Police established a perimeter. Officers then found Balchunas dead in the kitchen with a 9mm gun next to him. A laser mounted on the gun was aimed at the door, police said.

An autopsy of the fatal shot will determine how Balchunas died.

The deputy was shot in the arm and was treated for his injuries at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. He was released Sunday night and is on leave recovery.

Maryland State Police is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting. Internal Affairs will also conduct an investigation.

The trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. The other trooper, who did not fire his firearm, was placed on administrative leave.