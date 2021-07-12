COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) —  Maryland State Police are holding a press conference Monday morning after a Cecil County deputy was shot Sunday afternoon and the 24-year-old gunman was shot and killed.

Area police responded to a call about a fight in progress at the Chesapeake Ridge apartments around 3:30 p.m. A man was shot and killed by police after shots were fired at responding law enforcement, injuring the deputy.

The deputy was shot in the arm

Maryland State Police have not identified the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting. Internal Affairs will also conduct an investigation.

The trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. The other trooper, who did not fire his firearm, was placed on administrative leave.

