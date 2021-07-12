LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said they are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times in Lansdowne Sunday afternoon.
Police said the victim was found shot multiple times just before 3 p.m. on the 2400 block of Tionesta Road. They were hospitalized, but their condition is unknown.
Investigators believe the shooter approached the victim when he was outside and that this was a targeted attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BCPD’s Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.