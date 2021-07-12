BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hearing in two lawsuits challenging Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s decision to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits early will begin in Baltimore City Circuit Court Monday morning.
The hearing begins at 9 a.m. and can be listened to via Zoom Audio at the Maryland Courts website.
Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill on July 3 issued a temporary restraining order to continue the pandemic benefits, which add an additional $300 a week to unemployment checks. The governor’s office appealed, but Maryland’s Court of Appeals upheld the order through at least July 13.
On Friday Maryland’s Democratic Delegates asked that Governor Hogan drop his defense against the lawsuits and remove Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson from her post.
"What exactly is their plan to help small businesses and mom and pop stores struggling to find workers right now? They don't have one. Just a bunch of nonsense," said the governor's office spokesperson Michael Ricci in response.
