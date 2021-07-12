BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Baltimore, Cecil and Harford Counties until 8:15 p.m.
Areal Flood Warning for Baltimore, Cecil, and Harford County in MD until 1:45am Tuesday. #WJZ #mdwx
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore, Cecil, and Harford County in MD until 8:15pm. #WJZ #mdwx
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said the storms are very strong and those in its path should take shelter immediately.
The storm could produce 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Cecil and Harford Counties until 11:00 p.m.
Very strong t-storm impacting Baltimore, Harford and Cecil Counties. Take shelter immediately. @wjz pic.twitter.com/5pZiUJv1Iy
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore City in MD until 11:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 12, 2021