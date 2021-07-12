COVID-19 In MarylandZero Deaths Reported For Second Day In A Row
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Baltimore, Cecil and Harford Counties until 8:15 p.m.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said the storms are very strong and those in its path should take shelter immediately.

The storm could produce 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Cecil and Harford Counties until 11:00 p.m.

