By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Maryland weather storm watch, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued through the Baltimore region by the National Weather Service as storms move through the area.

The warnings are issued for Baltimore City and Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore counties until 11 p.m.

The NWS said damaging winds are the primary hazard this evening.

