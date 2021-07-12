COVID-19 In MarylandZero Deaths Reported For Second Day In A Row
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health is moving its COVID-19 appointments from Mondays to Thursdays starting July 19.

Appointments at the department can be made by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 443-262-9900.

The Department will have the Moderna vaccine for those over 18 and the Pfizer vaccine for those aged12 to 17. A parent or guardian must be with anyone under 18.

Vaccines can also be found at retail pharmacies in the area such as CVS, Walgreens, Safeway and Edward’s Pharmacy in Centreville.

