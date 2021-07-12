CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health is moving its COVID-19 appointments from Mondays to Thursdays starting July 19.
Appointments at the department can be made by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 443-262-9900.READ MORE: National Aquarium Looking To Receive Federal Funding For Rehabilitation Efforts
The Department will have the Moderna vaccine for those over 18 and the Pfizer vaccine for those aged12 to 17. A parent or guardian must be with anyone under 18.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Region
Vaccines can also be found at retail pharmacies in the area such as CVS, Walgreens, Safeway and Edward’s Pharmacy in Centreville.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Native, US Paralympian Becca Meyers Appears In Speedo Campaign