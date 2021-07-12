BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a rocky road over the building of the Maglev high-speed train project in Baltimore that would get passengers to D.C. in just 15 minutes.

In response to the city’s recent opposition to the development, dozens of local leaders, union members and people in the community rallied downtown Monday in support of the multi-billion dollar Maglev project.

Maglev supporters said this project is vital to the city of Baltimore and its economy. “We’re here to build the economy,” said Dr. Miriam Summers with Women on the Move.

The project would bring upwards of 74,000 jobs and 1,500 permanent jobs to the city.

“It’s important for me because I haven’t worked in over four years and I’m getting inspired to get back to work,” said Darlene Cain. For Cain, having this major high-speed rail come to the area would mean everything, like a mode of transportation to get back on the road to independence.

“To me, it means a lot because I used to travel to D.C. 3 to 4 times a week to rallies to events, so for me, it would be less time for me to do things,” said Cain.

On Monday afternoon, Cain stood beside dozens of local leaders, activists and union members to rally at Hopkins Plaza.

This comes after the city’s planning and transportation leaders recommended against the proposed $10 billion dollar project back in May, citing concerns about equity and environmental impacts.

“It confused the heck out of me. How in the world can somebody in this town have some opposition to a project that’s billions of dollars? Not one local dollar has to be spent,” said Larry Young, Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Action Network.

But Maglev supporters are hoping to get the Mayor’s attention to keep the project in Baltimore City.

“We’re talking about folks throughout the city of Baltimore that needs the expectation not just from a job perspective but also from a transportation perspective to get to future jobs,” said Senator Cory McCray, District 45.

“My message to the city leaders is support this project, and help us to get more jobs so that we can advance ourselves as individuals and it’s not just for us, it’s for all ages,” said Cain.

Right now, the Maglev is in the environmental study phase and permitting process, and is expected to be completed sometime next year.

Maglev supporters said they’re hoping to meet with Mayor Brandon Scott in the coming weeks to present a letter to explain why the project is needed in the area.