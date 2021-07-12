WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Daniel Ort, a 36-year-old U.S. Airforce Lieutenant from Waldorf, is facing federal charges for planting hidden cameras in the bathrooms of multiple homes to record underage girls, the U.S. Attorney’s office of Maryland announced.
A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Ort for possession and production of child pornography. Officials said Ort was arrested in the state of New York in 2020 after a person reported they had found a hidden camera in their room.
On the SD card of the camera, the complainant found footage of a young girl using the bathroom and Ort coming in to adjust the camera.
Shortly after his arrest, Onondaga County Court Judge issued a warrant to search Ort’s laptop and SD card. On both the laptop and SD card, child pornography was found.
In November 2020, the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations executed a search warrant on Ort's Waldorf home. There, they found evidence including more child pornography videos and a second hard drive with incriminating search keywords.
Officials said if convicted, Ort faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years for the production of child pornography, and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.