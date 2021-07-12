WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Parks Service for the National Mall announced Monday that the Washington Monument will reopen to visitors after a six-month closure.
The monument will open July 14 and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times In Lansdowne Sunday, Police Searching For Suspect
Advanced tickets will be required and will become available every day starting at 10 a.m. at recreation.gov. The tickets made available each morning will have appointments for the following day.READ MORE: Waldorf Air Force Lieutenant Jason Ort Facing Federal Charges For Producing Child Pornography With Hidden Cameras
Bring your mask! NPS said masks will be required for visits regardless of vaccination status.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Shooting In Severn
For more information, visit the NPS website.