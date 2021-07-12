Hi Everyone!

Let’s be honest about it. The forecast for the next 7 days is an easy one, not a great one but easy. Simply put, another Bermuda High has formed. It will power our weather for the next 7 days. Not one but two warm fronts will come across the Eastern half of the U.S. 5 out of the next 7 days will have the chance of spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Right now the only thing I see changing over the next 7 days is the Storm Prediction Center’s concern, daily, for those “pop-ups.” Today we are in a “Marginal Risk,” for any of those thunderstorms to get severe. And there you have it. A look, painting with a broad brush, at the next 7 days.

One thing, though, that I think will be interesting is keeping our eye on the Barometer. During the last heatwave, the Bermuda High gave us a barometric pressure of 30.25. This morning when I came to work the Barometer was at 30.02. As I write this at 7:30 A.M. it is at 30.04. Watching these numbers rise over the next many days will be fascinating. And where will the Barometer stop rising? Will we go above 30.25? Literally, stay tuned.

MB!