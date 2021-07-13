MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:aubrea johnson, Baltimore, Missing child, Toddler

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said 3-year-old Aubrea Johnson was found safe and unharmed.

 

READ MORE: Prosecution's Final Witness Reveals Disturbing & Graphic Details On Day 10 Of Capital Gazette Shooting Trial

 

READ MORE: Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore

Orginal Post; 6:03 p.m. on July 13 — Baltimore Police are searching for 3-year-old Aubrea Johnson. She was last seen by loved ones on July 13 at 1:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the 3-year-old was taken from the home by her grandmother who suffers from some form of diminished capacity.

The grandmother returned to the home without the 3-year-old and is unable to tell investigators of her whereabouts.

Johnson is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Family and friends are concerned about Aubrea’s well-being.

MORE NEWS: 2 Officers Shot While Attempting To Serve Warrant; Homicide Suspect Killed In Shootout At Security Square Mall

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Northeast District’s Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2444, the Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff