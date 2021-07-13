BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 3-year-old Aubrea Johnson. She was last seen by loved ones on July 13 at 1:15 p.m.
According to investigators, the 3-year-old was taken from the home by her grandmother who suffers from some form of diminished capacity.
The grandmother returned to the home without the 3-year-old and is unable to tell investigators of her whereabouts.
Johnson is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Family and friends are concerned about Aubrea's well-being.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Northeast District’s Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2444, the Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.