By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Fletcher-Hill decided Tuesday morning to grant a preliminary injunction so that enhanced federal unemployment benefits can continue into September.

The preliminary injunction orders Governor Larry Hogan and Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson “to ensure…Maryland residents continue to receive any and all expanded and/or supplemental unemployment benefits available” to them under the CARES Act and other federal sources of employment benefits.

Funding for the program is set to expire on labor day, September 6.

Judge Fletcher-Hill on July 3 issued a temporary restraining order to continue the benefits. The governor’s office appealed, but Maryland’s Court of Appeals upheld the order through at least July 13. However, the governor hired private attorneys to appeal.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff