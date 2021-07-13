BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Enterprise Community Development, a Baltimore non-profit organization, is hosting a career fair in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore Thursday.
"We Got You: Recovery & Empowering Baltimore" aims to help residents combat the economic challenges many are facing after the pandemic. The organization said attendees will be able to participate in workshops ranging from mock interviews and resume reviews to personal brand building and style tips.
The fair will take place July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mayor Brandon Scott will also be in attendance.
The organizations said the following employers will be present for both corporate and trade job openings:
- Downtown Partnership
- Goode Companies
- Keys Development
- BCCC
- the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development
- NCIA Workforce Development
- Cherry Hill Strong
- United Way Neighborhood Zone
- New Psalmist Job Ready Program
- Habicorp (Habitat for Humanity)
- Enterprise
The event is open and free of charge, but you still need to register for the event. Attendees are asked to wear professional clothes such as khakis and a button-down for men, and slacks or a skirt and a blouse for women.
Enterprise said the job fair was made possible by billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who donated $50 million to the organization in December 2020.