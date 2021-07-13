WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Warrant Apprehension Task Force were injured and a suspect was fatally shot in a shooting at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn Tuesday morning.

Baltimore County Police said officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the mall. There, they found the injured officers suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to shock trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officers were looking for the suspect in a homicide that occurred on June 19. The suspect was identified as a 32-year-old man who had a handgun warrant for his arrest.

Harrison said the officers were looking for the suspect’s car when they found the suspect with the car in the mall parking lot. Harrison said when the officers approached, the suspect opened fire.

Multiple officers reportedly returned fire at the suspect. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dr. Scalea of the Shock Trauma Center said the officers arrived in serious condition but both were stabilized. Both will need therapy but are expected to survive.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

“Building a safer Baltimore requires us to hold violent offenders accountable,” said Scott. “Today these officers were doing just that, trying to apprehend someone for a murder committed less than a month ago on the streets of Baltimore.”

Investigative Reporter Mike Hellgren is on the scene. He said investigators seemed to be focused on one particular vehicle outside the mall.

Chopper footage shows a heavy police presence in the parking lot of the mall Tuesday morning, where a multiple-car collision is shown. Bullet holes are visible in the window of one SUV. It is unclear what the circumstances of the shooting were.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said it is assisting police.

