BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letita Dzirasa has extended the Code Red Extreme Heat alert through July 17.
"Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality," said Dr. Dzirasa. "Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets."
The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers from Wednesday, July 14 until Friday, July 16:
- Harford Senior Center
- Hatton Senior Center
- Oliver Senior Center
- Sandtown Winchester Senior Center
- Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging
Information regarding cooling centers openings for Saturday, July 17 will be released later this week.
Residents are encouraged to call the cooling center prior to arrival to ensure space is available. Residents can also call 311 for additional information.
You should not visit a cooling center if you have any of the following symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call a healthcare professional.
During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the city’s health department recommends:
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Reduce outside activities
- Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
- Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations
- Check on older, sick, or frail people in your community who may need help in the heat.
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.
- Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.