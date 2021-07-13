ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.46 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 1.05%, breaking a weeklong streak below 1% positivity.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 to 134. Of those hospitalized, 89 remain in acute care and 45 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 463,265 total confirmed cases and 9,544 deaths.

There are 3,466,826 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,977,583 doses. Of those, 3,520,497 are first doses with 4,167 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,201,078 second doses, 5,054 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 265,748 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 519 in the last day.

The state reported 75.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,068 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,074 (651) 15* Baltimore 66,074 (1,646) 41* Baltimore City 53,237 (1,232) 25* Calvert 4,247 (85) 1* Caroline 2,356 (30) 0* Carroll 9,540 (248) 6* Cecil 6,383 (151) 2* Charles 10,998 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,856 (64) 1* Frederick 19,877 (334) 10* Garrett 2,056 (64) 1* Harford 16,694 (295) 6* Howard 19,385 (248) 7* Kent 1,362 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,354 (1,577) 51* Prince George’s 85,760 (1,558) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,015 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,083 (132) 0* Somerset 2,627 (41) 0* Talbot 2,187 (44) 0* Washington 14,688 (329) 4* Wicomico 7,749 (174) 0* Worcester 3,713 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (15) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,277 (3) 0* 10-19 47,854 (6) 1* 20-29 84,953 (43) 1* 30-39 79,401 (106) 6* 40-49 68,973 (290) 5* 50-59 68,882 (809) 32* 60-69 45,890 (1,625) 25* 70-79 25,184 (2,423) 43* 80+ 15,969 (4,241) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 242,389 (4,621) 105* Male 220,994 (4,927) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity