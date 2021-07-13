BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Fletcher-Hill is expected to deliver a decision by 10 a.m. Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s decision to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
If the judge allows the state to opt-out, Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson testified the state would give a 30-day notice and benefits would continue into August. Funding for the program is set to expire on labor day, September 6.
Judge Fletcher-Hill on July 3 issued a temporary restraining order to continue the benefits. The governor's office appealed, but Maryland's Court of Appeals upheld the order through at least July 13. However, the governor hired private attorneys to appeal.
