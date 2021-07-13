BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are on the scene of a double shooting at Giant Food at Reisterstown Plaza. One person has been confirmed dead.
Officers responded to the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a reported shooting.
On the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and a female victim with a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were taken to area hospitals but the man has pronounced dead shortly after.
Investigators have learned that both the male and female were shot by an armed security guard working in the grocery store after a physical altercation.
Homicide detectives responded and asking anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
