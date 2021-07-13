BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A $1 million investment was made by the Family League of Baltimore into the Baltimore City Recreation and Park Department to help expand youth programs city-wide. The money will make sure more kids have access to a wide variety of unique programming.

Programs like Dirt Bike Science, Mobile Journalism and Fencing were developed with the input of the community.

“Building a better Baltimore starts with investing in the success of our young people, not in their failures,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “I want to thank Family League and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks for turning these funds into tangible opportunities and ensuring that our youth don’t get left behind.”

The programming approach is meant to make the initiative accessible to all.

“One of the goals is to make sure we’re reaching every youth regardless if you have athletic abilities, or academic abilities or you have some special talent or skill,” said Dr. Reginald Moore, The Recreation & Parks Director, “We want everyone to be a part of our different 44 plus rec centers in the city of Baltimore.”

The hope is by finding those specific interests and giving them a place to further explore them, they will help stop the kids from getting in trouble.

“There isn’t enough discussion about being proactive in prevention,” said Demaine Millard, Family League of Baltimore the President and CEO of the Family League of Baltimore, the organization that helped bring this grant to the city.

“Moving vision to action and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Millard.

It’s an action that makes sure the city’s youth, the city’s future has a strong foundation to stand on.

Registration is now open https://bcrp.baltimorecity.gov/welcome-rec-parks