ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County crews are currently on the scene of a fatal crash along Route 50. At least one person has been confirmed dead.
9:13pm MVC with Entrapment and Fire. Rt50 Eastbound near ramp to I97. Single Vehicle off the roadway with Rollover and Fire. Total of 3 adult males were in the vehicle. 1 Confirmed fatality on location. 2 Adult Males Transported with serious, possibly life threatening injuries.READ MORE: 'I'm In Shock' Double Shooting At Giant Foods In Reisterstown Plaza Leaves One Man Dead & A Woman Injured
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 14, 2021
Police said a single vehicle was involved with a total of 3 men inside. The two other occupants are been taken to hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.
Update to the MVC with Entrapment and Fire on Rt50 East. 1 Male Transported by @MDSP Helicopter to @shocktrauma and 1 Male Transported by @USParkPolice to @MedStarWHC. Both with Serious and Possibly life threatening injuries.
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 14, 2021
Route 50 was closed due to a medevac landing but has since reopened.
9:13pm MVC with Entrapment and Fire. Rt50 was closed due to landing of Medevac. Now reported open.
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 14, 2021
9:13pm MVC with Entrapment and Fire. Multiple @AACoFD remain on location. Rt50 Closed in both directions. @MDSP and @AACOPD conducting investigation as to cause of the incident.
9:13pm MVC with Entrapment and Fire. Multiple @AACoFD remain on location. Rt50 Closed in both directions. @MDSP and @AACOPD conducting investigation as to cause of the incident.

— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 14, 2021