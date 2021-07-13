MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Fatal crash, Maryland, Police, Route 50

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County crews are currently on the scene of a fatal crash along Route 50. At least one person has been confirmed dead.

Police said a single vehicle was involved with a total of 3 men inside. The two other occupants are been taken to hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 2 Officers Shot While Attempting To Serve Warrant; Homicide Suspect Killed In Shootout At Security Square Mall

Route 50  was closed due to a medevac landing but has since reopened.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff