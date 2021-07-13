SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — For 40 years McDaniel College has conducted a clinical reading program for its Master’s Students called the McDaniel Summer Reading Program.
Mel Rhoads, Director of the Literacy Program at McDaniel College said the teachers learn from the students, the students learn from the teachers; “You are able to put things into practice and have the ability to reflect collaborate and grow.”READ MORE: 2 Baltimore Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers Injured In Police-Involved Shooting, Suspect Killed Identified As Justin Powell
Teacher and Master’s Student Sarah Sitton said her joy is helping children learn. “I love watching and helping kids read because the growth and how proud they are of themselves is the best feeling in the world.”READ MORE: Maryland Zoo Rehabilitates Illegally Kept Diamondback Terrapin, Releases It Into Native Habitat
This four-week program is 6 credits for the Master’s Program Clinicians, like Sitton and others. Many are already teachers in the classroom but want to hone in on these skills or advance their teaching careers at their respective schools.
Students were selected to attend the four-week program because many need a little extra help in the areas of reading, literacy, comprehension and story-telling. “I think I fall more I love with teaching and watching kids grow as readers every day that I’m here,” said Sitton.MORE NEWS: Red Cross Offering Blood Donors Amazon Gift Cards, More Prizes During Blood Shortage
The theme for this year’s program is ‘under the sea,’ and students said the readings are going swimmingly.