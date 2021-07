SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — For 40 years McDaniel College has conducted a clinical reading program for its Master’s Students called the McDaniel Summer Reading Program.

Mel Rhoads, Director of the Literacy Program at McDaniel College said the teachers learn from the students, the students learn from the teachers; “You are able to put things into practice and have the ability to reflect collaborate and grow.”

Teacher and Master’s Student Sarah Sitton said her joy is helping children learn. “I love watching and helping kids read because the growth and how proud they are of themselves is the best feeling in the world.”

This four-week program is 6 credits for the Master’s Program Clinicians, like Sitton and others. Many are already teachers in the classroom but want to hone in on these skills or advance their teaching careers at their respective schools.

Students were selected to attend the four-week program because many need a little extra help in the areas of reading, literacy, comprehension and story-telling. “I think I fall more I love with teaching and watching kids grow as readers every day that I’m here,” said Sitton.

The theme for this year’s program is ‘under the sea,’ and students said the readings are going swimmingly.