LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery of an armored vehicle and shooting.
Officials said around 12:10 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to the 7100 block of Virginia Manor Court in Laurel for a reported armed robbery and shooting. Investigators learned that the male suspect was armed with a handgun when he approached a security service delivery driver, disarmed him, and demanded the U.S. Currency deposit bag he was holding.READ MORE: Prosecution's Final Witness Reveals Disturbing & Graphic Details On Day 10 Of Capital Gazette Shooting Trial
The driver compiled but the suspect fired a single shot at him before fleeing the scene. The driver was not injured.
Detectives said the suspect was seen in a black two-door Honda Accord with a rear spoiler. The car has Maryland flag registration plates.READ MORE: Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
MORE NEWS: 2 Officers Shot While Attempting To Serve Warrant; Homicide Suspect Killed In Shootout At Security Square Mall
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.