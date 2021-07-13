BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Fletcher-Hill decided Tuesday morning to grant a preliminary injunction so that enhanced federal unemployment benefits can continue into September.
The preliminary injunction orders Governor Larry Hogan and Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson "to ensure…Maryland residents continue to receive any and all expanded and/or supplemental unemployment benefits available" to them under the CARES Act and other federal sources of employment benefits.
The Governor’s Office said while it fundamentally disagrees with the order, it will not fight the injunction as the case would outlive the benefits, which expire on Labor Day, September 6.
We fundamentally disagree with today’s decision. This lawsuit is hurting our small businesses, jeopardizing our economic recovery, and will cause significant job loss. Most states have already ended enhanced benefits, and the White House and the US Department of Labor have affirmed that states have every right to do so. While we firmly believe the law is on our side, actual adjudication of the case would extend beyond the end of the federal programs, foregoing the possibility of pursuing the matter further.
With more jobs available than ever before, work search requirements for federal programs will go into effect next week. Claimants must search for work using the Maryland Workforce Exchange, which has over 250,000 jobs available across the state.
Judge Fletcher-Hill on July 3 issued a temporary restraining order to continue the benefits. The governor’s office appealed, but Maryland’s Court of Appeals upheld the order through at least July 13. However, the governor hired private attorneys to appeal.
Read the memorandum opinion and preliminary injunction below:
