BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High heat and humidity has settled for a heatwave lasting through the weekend in the Baltimore region.
Temperatures will stay in the low- to mid-90s through the week, but the heat index shows temperatures reaching as high as 102 degrees on Tuesday, day two of the heatwave.READ MORE: Red Cross Offering Blood Donors Amazon Gift Cards, More Prizes During Blood Shortage
#mdwx Two Tweets coming your way about one subject, the heat. Here are the 11 AM observations. Up next the heat index graphic. pic.twitter.com/m4KOxP520I
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 13, 2021
#mdwx And here is the second heat Tweet. #mercy pic.twitter.com/Fdowk8n40I
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 13, 2021
Spotty thunderstorms visited Monday afternoon and are expected Tuesday evening as well. Humidity is expected to remain high.
It’s expected to cool down toward the weekend, but not too much. High 80s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.READ MORE: Baltimore Non-Profit Hosts Career Fair In Cherry Hill, Mayor Brandon Scott To Attend
#mdwx Tough stuff. Just take it slow, and one day at a time. pic.twitter.com/D9gRJ6DcUx
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 13, 2021
However, while temperatures remain in the upper 90s, here are a few safety tips from Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram:
The Maryland Department of Health also released a few tips on how to avoid any heat-related illnesses.
Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures. Information on cooling centers can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov/coderedinfo.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.MORE NEWS: Woman Leaves Annapolis Mercedes Dealership For Test Drive, Doesn't Come Back