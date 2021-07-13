BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo said it spent months rehabilitating a cute juvenile Diamondback Terrapin and released the turtle back into its habitat in June.
The zoo said the Terrapin was being kept as a pet illegally and was ill from poor maintenance. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources found the turtle and it was transported to the zoo for care.READ MORE: 2 Baltimore Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers Injured, Suspect Killed At Security Square Mall
On a sunny June day, after months of care, the critter was released into a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.
Good luck turtle!READ MORE: Red Cross Offering Blood Donors Amazon Gift Cards, More Prizes During Blood Shortage
Last fall, @MarylandDNR discovered a juvenile diamondback terrapin being kept as a pet illegally. The #turtle was ill from improper care and was transported to the Zoo hospital for medical treatment. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ydo3NBHzuy
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 13, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore Non-Profit Hosts Career Fair In Cherry Hill, Mayor Brandon Scott To Attend