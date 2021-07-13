BREAKING2 Officers Shot, Suspect Dead In Woodlawn Shooting
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo said it spent months rehabilitating a cute juvenile Diamondback Terrapin and released the turtle back into its habitat in June.

The zoo said the Terrapin was being kept as a pet illegally and was ill from poor maintenance. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources found the turtle and it was transported to the zoo for care.

On a sunny June day, after months of care, the critter was released into a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.

Good luck turtle!

