MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Amy Kawata
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers, Crime, Justin Powell, Maryland News, Security Square Mall, Shooting, Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A violent scene unfolded just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn where two officers were injured and a suspect later died in a shootout.

The Baltimore City officers with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving a warrant on 32-year-old Justin Powell, who had a lengthy criminal record, for homicide and handgun charges.

READ MORE: 2 Officers Shot While Serving Warrant In Northeast Baltimore, Suspect Was Former State Correctional Official

Powell was wanted in connection to the murder of Ali Hines in the 1000-block of West Lanvale Street in West Baltimore on June 19th.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officers approached Powell who “immediately” began shooting at them. Multiple officers returned fire.

Powell was pronounced dead at a hospital just after 10 a.m. It is unknown whether the officers were wearing body cameras. There are multiple cameras outside the mall.

Police later towed away several vehicles riddled with bullets.

Many mall customers were shocked by the violence, which happened just behind the Macy’s store.

READ MORE: 2 Baltimore Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers Injured In Police-Involved Shooting, Suspect Killed Identified As Justin Powell

The Warrant Apprehension Task Force works regionally across city and county lines and is a dangerous job.

In February 2020 in Northeast Baltimore, two officers were injured and a suspect was killed while serving a warrant. That suspect was a former corrections officer.

In November 2020, a suspect was killed while a City police officer was serving a warrant on North Ellamont Street.

In February 2021, a US Marshal was injured and a suspect was killed while a warrant was being served in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of West Baltimore.

Baltimore County police are leading the investigation into the Security Square Mall shootout.

The two officers are at Shock Trauma being treated. Both are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Dr. Thomas Scalea said both officers in serious condition but hospital staff were able to get them stabilized.

“Both will require some therapy, the exact nature of that will be determined by the remainder of their evaluation process. we expect both of them to survive,” said Dr. Scalea.

“I am deeply thankful that both officers are alert and upbeat,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.  “We want to again, thank them for their work. I ask that you pray for all the families and everyone impacted by this incident.”