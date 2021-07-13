BREAKING2 Officers Shot, Suspect Dead In Woodlawn Shooting
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The pandemic has created a severe blood shortage across Maryland and the U.S. The red cross says it needs to collect more than a thousand donations a day to keep up with the demand.

So the organization is offering new incentives in hopes of getting more people to roll up their sleeves.

From July 7 to the end of the month, everyone who donates will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

It gets better. Everyone is automatically entered to win free gas for a year, and anyone who donated blood during July could win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

You can make an appointment on the Red Cross website.

