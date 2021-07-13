WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Several Frustrated Marylanders testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about the ongoing post office delays that continue to make their lives difficult.

“I’m only getting sporadic mail deliveries now,” said Joe Golczynski of Dundalk.

For over a year now, the post office has been causing a lot of problems for people across Maryland and other parts of the country.

On Tuesday, some took to capitol hill to testify during a hearing on the delivery issues. Fredrick resident Rania Dima relies on the post office to deliver material to learn braille while she’s been going deaf and blind but the delays have made it harder.

“These prolonged delays have impacted my ability to learn braille,” said Dima.

Postal worker Brian McLaurin from Forest Heights has seen a lot of the issues firsthand.

“We are understaffed and we’re required to stick to a rigid schedule which requires drivers like myself to leave with trucks that are not fully loaded,” said McLaurin.

USPS Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb said policy changes along with employee availability and the sheer volume of mail have been causing the delivery issues. She said they will soon look at facilities where mail delivery has been especially problematic like Baltimore.

“In the early fall we’re going to launch a targeted look at the 10 processing planes that have been challenged for years but we’re particularly hit during the Covid pandemic and where service really tanked so that we can get underneath the hood and really see what has caused the problems for years,” said Whitcomb.

Today, Whitcomb requested $17 million for her office to try and sort out the issues. It’s now up to lawmakers to decide if they’re giving them those funds.