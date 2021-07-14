BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said two men were killed in shootings in south and southeast Baltimore Tuesday night.
Officers on patrol responded to two walk-in shooting victims at 11:03 p.m. shortly after hearing gunfire on the 1500 block of Cypress Street. At the hospital, officers found a 34-year-old man who was shot multiple times and a 30-year-old man who was shot in the leg.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 4 Deaths Reported As Key Metrics Continue To Rise
The 34-year-old man died in the hospital, police said.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Death Of USNA Mom Michelle Cummings, Killed By Stray Bullets In Annapolis
At 5:34 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Ellwood Street for a shooting. There, they found a man who was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Code Red Alert Extended To Saturday
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.