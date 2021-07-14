BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 54-year-old man was shot multiple times after he attempted to disarm a robber in west Baltimore Wednesday morning.
Officers responded at 8:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street, where they found the man and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.
Investigators believe the suspect attempted to rob the victim when the man attempted to disarm him. They believe he was shot during the struggle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.