ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested in the death of USNA mother Michelle Cummings.

Cummings was killed by a stray bullet in Annapolis on June 28 while he was in town for her son’s Naval Academy signing.

Angelo Harrod of Annapolis will be charged with first- and second-degree murder and numerous related charges in Cummings’ death. He will also be charged with two counts of attempted murder for the incident that lead to her death.

“Intent can be transferred. If you have evil intent, that doesn’t lessen your evil intent,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said Wednesday.

Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.

The chief said Harrod had cut his ankle bracelet off and should have been on home detention at the time of Cummings’ death. He said video evidence pointed police to Harrod and he was brought in as a person of interest on June 30. Court records show Harrod is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer from that incident.

Chief Jackson said he called Cummings husband to tell him the news Wednesday morning.

“He paused and he said ‘thank you chief, thank you, my family thanks you,’” said Jackson.

Her son, Leonard “Trey” Cummings III, will be a freshman and play football at the Naval Academy.

“When Trey is ready, after he has grieved and laid his mom to rest and he has prepared himself, we will welcome him with open arms,” USNA Superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck said.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case nearly doubled Friday to almost $60,000 after USNA alumni contributed.

Cummings’ Celebration of Life begins tomorrow in Houston.