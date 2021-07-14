ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police said an arrest has been made in the death of USNA mother Michelle Cummings.
Police will make an announcement about the arrest Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Cummings was killed by stray bullets in Annapolis on June 28 while he was in town for her son’s Naval Academy signing.
Police believe the bullets missed their intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.
Her son, Leonard “Trey” Cummings III, will be a freshman and play football.
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case nearly doubled Friday to almost $60,000 after USNA alumni contributed.