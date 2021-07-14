ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Officer Eric Banks Jr. is charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his teenage stepson Dasan Jones, according to court records.

Jones’s body was found by police inside a wall of Banks’ home in Curtis Bay on July 6.

His funeral was held on Monday in Pasadena.

Reports said Banks consented to a search of his house after police were called there for a custody dispute involving the teen’s mother.

Police said Officer Banks initially told them his stepson left the home without any belongings. He was later found unresponsive inside a wall.

Banks, who has been on the Baltimore police force for three years, has now been suspended without pay. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Banks’ police powers had already been suspended over a prior incident.

Anne Arundel County police arrested Banks after they said he became “combative” and tried to grab one of their officer’s weapons. He faces a number of charges.

Banks’ bail review is at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Anne Arundel Police announced that they will provide an update on the incident on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m.