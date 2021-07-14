MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland father and son will begin their 12-day kayak journey down the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for hunger relief on Friday.

The journey will take Hearly and Andreas Mayr along with other supporters on a 200 mile north to south traverse of the Chesapeake Bay of the East Coast. Andreas is the youngest teen to paddle the entire Chesapeake Bay.

The #Bay200Challenge was created to support the Adventist Development and Relief Agency Covid-19 pandemic hunger relief campaign. The goal is to raise $9 million by July 31 to help families that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

For every $1 donated, generous donators are matching that making the donation $3.

To learn more or to donate today, go to www.ADRA.org/bay200challenge/give.

The sendoff celebration is scheduled for July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Elk River Park Boat Launch.

