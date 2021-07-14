MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccine, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.46 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went down slightly to 1.04%.

Hospitalizations increased by three to 137. Of those hospitalized, 91 remain in acute care and 46 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 463,487 total confirmed cases and 9,552 deaths.

There are 3,466,826 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,987,323 doses. Of those, 3,525,847 are first doses with 5,350 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,207,529 second doses, 6,451 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 265,748 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 519 in the last day.

The state reported 75.7% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,071 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,082 (651) 15*
Baltimore 66,088 (1,647) 41*
Baltimore City 53,242 (1,233) 25*
Calvert 4,247 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,357 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,545 (248) 6*
Cecil 6,388 (152) 2*
Charles 11,004 (214) 2*
Dorchester 2,857 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,882 (334) 10*
Garrett 2,056 (64) 1*
Harford 16,696 (295) 6*
Howard 19,390 (248) 7*
Kent 1,361 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,369 (1,577) 51*
Prince George’s 85,781 (1,559) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,015 (51) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,088 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,627 (41) 0*
Talbot 2,187 (44) 0*
Washington 14,690 (329) 4*
Wicomico 7,751 (174) 0*
Worcester 3,713 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (15) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,283 (3) 0*
10-19 47,869 (6) 1*
20-29 84,981 (43) 1*
30-39 79,418 (106) 6*
40-49 68,991 (290) 5*
50-59 68,888 (810) 32*
60-69 45,898 (1,626) 25*
70-79 25,189 (2,425) 43*
80+ 15,970 (4,241) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 242,433 (4,624) 105*
Male 221,054 (4,928) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 144,631 (3,459) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,478 (326) 11*
White (NH) 164,189 (4,815) 106*
Hispanic 70,499 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,683 (102) 1*
Data not available 51,007 (12) 0*

CBS Baltimore Staff