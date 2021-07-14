COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police said Quillon Long Jr. and a teenage boy, both from District Heights, are charged with first- and second-degree murder in the early June death of 22-year-old Montez Case.
Police said an investigation revealed that Case arranged to sell a cell phone online and met the two suspects near a Columbia grocery store on June 11. The suspects allegedly tried to rob Case, and he was shot.READ MORE: South Korea's Government Bans High Tempo Music At Gyms In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of Covid-19
Case spent two days in Maryland Shock Trauma before he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Pikesville High Graduate Olivia Carter Graduates With 4.2 GPA & 15 College Acceptances
Both Long, who is 20, and the teen, who is unnamed for his age, are charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, assault, and related charges.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit Latest: How To Use The IRS's Update Portal
The 15-year-old is being charged as an adult.